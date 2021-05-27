Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

