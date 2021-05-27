Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,581 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

