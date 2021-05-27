4,637 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

