Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $443,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

