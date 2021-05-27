Head to Head Survey: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) vs. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -2.68 Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 4.99 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.98%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -348.18% -189.49% -67.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

