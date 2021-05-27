Sigma Planning Corp Buys 221 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Anthem by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $394.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.05 and a 200 day moving average of $335.82. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.