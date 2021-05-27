Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,947 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

