Head to Head Contrast: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Poshmark and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Chewy -1.29% N/A -6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Poshmark and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Chewy 1 6 14 0 2.62

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $92.53, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Chewy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 12.99 $16.84 million $1.25 35.98 Chewy $7.15 billion 4.30 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -321.57

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poshmark beats Chewy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

