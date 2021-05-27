Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 181,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.