Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $293.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.60.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.