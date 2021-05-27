Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Hill-Rom worth $24,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

