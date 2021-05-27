Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

