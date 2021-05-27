Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $705.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.69. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $460.58 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

