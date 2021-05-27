Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $705.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $460.58 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $690.93 and a 200-day moving average of $631.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.