Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

