ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.55

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 1811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

