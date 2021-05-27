Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 4.8%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 4,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.