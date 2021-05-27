Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.70

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.5226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

