Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

