H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 291.4% in May

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

