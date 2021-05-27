Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBXXF stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

