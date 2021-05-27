Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Expands By 300.0%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

BNPQY stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

