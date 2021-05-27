Sean Riley Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55.
Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$88.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
