Gregory Martin Smith Sells 3,402 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Martin Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $624.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.