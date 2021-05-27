Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of RRGB opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

