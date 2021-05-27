Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $123,311.10 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.