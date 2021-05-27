SVB Leerink Lowers Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target to $30.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.