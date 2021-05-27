Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $29.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of TORXF opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

