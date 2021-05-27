Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Twitter reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

TWTR stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

