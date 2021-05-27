Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) versus McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Critical Contrast

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kona Grill and McDonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A McDonald’s 0 7 23 0 2.77

McDonald’s has a consensus target price of $244.39, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given McDonald’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s 26.31% -59.01% 9.53%

Risk & Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and McDonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A McDonald’s $19.21 billion 9.03 $4.73 billion $6.05 38.40

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

