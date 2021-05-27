Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics stock opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

