Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

