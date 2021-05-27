Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.91, but opened at $93.50. Citi Trends shares last traded at $87.65, with a volume of 1,868 shares traded.

The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.