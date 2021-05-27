IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,491 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.