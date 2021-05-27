Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

