Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 620,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,473,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $668,621,000 after buying an additional 332,132 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

