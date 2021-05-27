Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

