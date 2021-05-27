Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. On average, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

