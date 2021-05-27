loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:LDI opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

