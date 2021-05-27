Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after purchasing an additional 554,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 575,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hawkins by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

