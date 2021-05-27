Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

