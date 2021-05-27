Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,771 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

