Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

