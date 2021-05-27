Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 104.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

