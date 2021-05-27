Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

AGIO stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 over the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

