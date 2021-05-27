Critical Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.99%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 72.05%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98% LiveRamp -14.33% -5.28% -4.46%

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 15.31 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -238.63 LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.52 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -26.19

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

