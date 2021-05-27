Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 1,016,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,420,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
SNDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 6.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
