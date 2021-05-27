Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 1,016,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,420,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

SNDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 6.25.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

