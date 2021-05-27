Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $296,803.65 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

