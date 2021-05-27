Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $296,803.65 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.13.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
