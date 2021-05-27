Karen Blasing Sells 1,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

ZS stock opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $185.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.