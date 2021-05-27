Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $86.00 at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of DY opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $23,399,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

